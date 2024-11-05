50 pounds of pot seized from Morganton apartment

MORGANTON, N.C. — Burke County sheriff’s deputies said they made an arrest after finding 50 pounds of pot inside a Morganton apartment.

Deputies charged Mario Rocha, 28, with possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver marijuana.

Investigators said they found the marijuana and more than a pound of magic mushrooms and other drugs and cash on Oct. 28 inside an apartment on Bedford Street.

Deputies are not saying what led them to the apartment but said a large amount of cash was also seized during the investigation.

