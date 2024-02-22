$5.45M home sale in Cornelius tops charts

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A Lake Norman home that’s next door to a record-setting property just sold for a lofty price itself. At $5.45 million, that home in Cornelius marked the most expensive residential sale in Mecklenburg County in January.

The custom, newly built home is on Largo Place, near the tip of Nantz Road. It spans more than 6,200 square feet and includes five bedrooms, with five full and two half bathrooms, according to the home’s listing details.

Other features include 150 feet of shoreline along Lake Norman, an oversized pool with adjacent spa, covered porch with infrared heaters mounted on the ceiling, four-car garage, two elevators and an owner’s bathroom with heated tile floors and a zero-entry shower. There’s also an apartment-style guesthouse with a separate entrance on the home’s 0.64-acre lot.

The home was built by Davidson-based Plattner Custom Builders in 2023, according to its listing.

Plattner was the builder behind the record-setting home next door as well. That residence fronting Lake Norman sold for $7.67 million in December, making it the highest-priced home sale on record in Canopy MLS for the Charlotte region.

