55-year-old woman reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is searching for a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Esther Elizabeth Cornwell was last seen leaving MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.

It is unclear what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Cornwell is described as 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 270 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

VIDEO: Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Chatham County

Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Chatham County





©2025 Cox Media Group