59-year-old man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Watauga County

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 59-year-old Sparta man was killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon in Watauga County, troopers said.

Jeffrey Dean Bailey was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe south on Meatcamp Road near Rich Mountain Road at about 1:40 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road, which caused the SUV to overturn and then land on its wheels.

Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

A medical helicopter flew a passenger to Johnson City Medical Center and they were in serious condition.

Speed and alcohol were not contributing factors, according to the initial investigation.

Meatcamp Road was closed for two hours.

