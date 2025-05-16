6 accused of stealing $130K worth of AT&T lines, police say

LENOIR, N.C. — Six men are facing charges accused of stealing AT&T lines across Caldwell County.

Lenoir police investigators said the thefts have been happening since November 2024.

Thieves targeted multiple AT&T sites, cutting wires and knocking out services and impacting 911 services.

Police believe they were stripping the wires for the metal and selling it.

AT&T officials estimate the total loss to exceed $130,000.

The following suspects were charged:

Norman Wesley, 45, of Lenoir

Rocky Dwain Fowler III, 26, of Granite Falls

Jason Matthew Libera, 47, of Granite Falls

Gregory Lee Triplett, 23, of Granite Falls

Joshua Cody Crump, 41, Granite Falls

Logan Nathaniel Brown, 36, Granite Falls

More charges are expected.

