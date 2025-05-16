6 accused of stealing $130K worth of AT&T lines, police say

LENOIR, N.C. — Six men are facing charges accused of stealing AT&T lines across Caldwell County.
Lenoir police investigators said the thefts have been happening since November 2024.
Thieves targeted multiple AT&T sites, cutting wires and knocking out services and impacting 911 services.
Police believe they were stripping the wires for the metal and selling it.
AT&T officials estimate the total loss to exceed $130,000.
The following suspects were charged:
- Norman Wesley, 45, of Lenoir
- Rocky Dwain Fowler III, 26, of Granite Falls
- Jason Matthew Libera, 47, of Granite Falls
- Gregory Lee Triplett, 23, of Granite Falls
- Joshua Cody Crump, 41, Granite Falls
- Logan Nathaniel Brown, 36, Granite Falls
More charges are expected.
