6-year-old dies 2 days after head-on crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A six-year-old has died two days after a head-on crash in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Four others were hurt in the two-vehicle collision.

According to the police, around 5:46 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a car crash with injuries on East Arrowood Road between South Boulevard and Nations Ford Road. The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC were also called to the scene.

Responding officers found a 2004 Toyota Corolla and a 2011 Volkswagen Routan, both with heavy damage.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials say a 6-year-old, who was sitting in the middle rear seat of the Toyota was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MEDIC took the driver and front seat passenger of the Volkswagen to the hospital with minor injuries.

CMPD detectives say the 15-year-old driver of the Toyota was heading east on East Arrowood Road and was speeding, then crossed lanes into oncoming traffic hitting the Volkswagen, driven by 61-year-old Hector Rivero, head-on.

On Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., the six-year-old Toyota passenger, Ariela Lopez, died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say speeding and loss of control contributed to the crash.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

