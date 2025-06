CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Animal Services has come up with a unique solution to an overcrowding problem at a local animal shelter.

Monday morning, 60 animals boarded a flight operated by Dog is My Copilot.

The non-profit used its services to relocate those dogs to rescue centers in Virginia, Connecticut, and New York.

Those animals were chosen because there was no space for them in Catawba County.

