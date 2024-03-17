Several injured in multi-vehicle collision on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several people were hurt Saturday night after multiple cars crashed along an interstate in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 South at West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

All lanes were blocked after the crash, which involved about a half-dozen vehicles.

Eight patients who were taken to hospitals had minor injuries, MEDIC said.

Officials did not say how long it would take to clear the wreck so they could open up lanes.

