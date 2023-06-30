7-year-old safe after teens stole car while he was inside, mom says

CHARLOTTE — A Matthews mother is holding her son close after she said someone stole her car with her 7-year-old inside.

It happened Thursday night at an apartment complex off Westbury Lake Drive in north Charlotte.

Destiny Pray shared her experience with reporter Hunter Sáenz. Pray said her 7-year-old son, Jesiah Robinson, loves sports and cars, but he was nearly taken from her while he was inside her own car.

“I was freaked out,” Pray said.

Pray said she was working her second job at Instacart and making a delivery at the apartments at Rabourne Lake. As she entered, she noticed two teens who she felt were acting suspiciously. What she didn’t know is they would follow her.

The mom said she pulled up to make her delivery and told her son to stay in her white Kia Forte, knowing it would only take a few minutes.

“I was like ‘Siah, I’ll be right back,’” she said. “He’s like ‘OK!’ And I got out.”

But when she returned, her heart sunk. Her car was nowhere to be found with Jesiah still in it.

“Where’s the car? I knew I parked right here, where’s my car?” Pray said. “And I look up and over and I see it, and I just start taking off running after it.”

She said the two teens jumped out of her car and ran off into nearby woods. She caught up and could breathe a sigh of relief when she saw her son inside.

“I get the car and he’s like in the back just screaming and crying,” she said.

Pray called police who, according to a report, are investigating. She’s just thankful her son is OK and admits she’s learned her lesson. She hopes other parents do, too.

“Lock your doors, watch your surroundings,” she said. “You never know. If you can take your child, take your child.”

Jesiah is still rattled by what happened. His mother said she plans to take a break from Instacart for a little while.

If caught, the suspects could face several charges, including kidnapping.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect crashes stolen car in Gaston County)

Suspect crashes stolen car in Gaston County

©2023 Cox Media Group