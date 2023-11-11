$70M makeover turns historic Charlotte mill into retail, offices

CHARLOTTE — A $70 million overhaul of the historic Savona Mill in Charlotte’s West End has reached the finish line.

Redevelopment of the 108-year-old textile mill began in February 2022 and is slated to deliver within the week. The project, led by Atlanta-based developer Portman Holdings, encompasses about 180,000 square feet of office space, 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, several outdoor and open-air patio spaces, a rooftop deck and an outdoor plaza that leads to a small amphitheater for live music and public community events.

John Ball, Foundry Commercial market leader, said although no tenants have signed leases yet, interest is high.

