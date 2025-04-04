$70M stadium expansion nearing start

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte 49ers plan to break ground in August on their $70 million football stadium expansion and will also open an uptown sales center tied to the project by this summer.

Mike Hill, Charlotte athletic director, told CBJ that the school — UNC Charlotte’s sports teams are known as the Charlotte 49ers — is eager to get started with construction on a project that has been several years in the making. When finished, the capacity at Jerry Richardson Stadium will increase to 18,000, up 20% from the current 15,000 seats.

Hill said the groundbreaking date has not been set but it will definitely occur in August.

“So, we’re really excited about that,” he said. “That’s not that far away now.”

The $70 million expansion will add a seating tower on the home side of the stadium. In addition to general seating, it will include seven luxury suites, loge boxes, ledge seating, an indoor club and patio spaces.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.





































