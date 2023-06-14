$7,500 cash thrown from window during high-speed chase in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A gun and $7,500 flew out of a car during a police chase last week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Friday, June 9, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators identified a man with seven outstanding arrest warrants at a motel in Icard.

Charles David Gilmore Jr. began driving towards East Burke Middle School with a female passenger when investigators tried to pull him over. Gilmore fled from officers, pulling into the rear entrance of the school.

CHARLES DAVID GILMORE, JR. mugshot

While fleeing and still on school property, he threw a gun out of the driver’s side window. Gilmore ran his car through the front gate of the school and continued driving down Miller Bridge Road.

Either Gilmore or the female passenger threw $7,500 in cash out the passenger window. Police pursued Gilmore on a high-speed chase throughout Burke County. Gilmore eventually wrecked his vehicle and was transported to the hospital for injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Gilmore is held on a $453,001.00 bond. In addition to his previous outstanding warrants, he is now charged with four felony charges and four misdemeanors for fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of stolen goods.

