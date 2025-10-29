$750K boost for digital media and business skills training for students

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council approved $750,000 for Do Greater Charlotte’s new Creative Lab Uptown.

The project for the former Harvey Gantt Building sets out to help students develop digital media and business skills.

The building will house new labs and support the west Charlotte location.

Read more about this on the Charlotte Business Journal’s website.

