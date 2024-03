BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A family in Burke County is grieving the loss of an eight-year-old who died after a tree fell on him Monday night.

Emergency officials told Channel 9 that they were called to a home along Sugar Loaf Road shortly before 7 p.m.

Officials said the child was playing with his brother in the woods when an older tree fell on him.

Several firefighters from two departments in Connelly Springs responded to the scene.

