Alert canceled for 81-year-old man with cognitive impairment remoted missing in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The alert for Patrick Parker has been canceled.

An 81-year-old man with cognitive impairment has been reported missing in Albemarle, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Patrick Dupree Parker was on Blake Road traveling to an unknown destination in a white 2013 Ford Edge with a license plate that reads JBN-3387.

Parker is described as 6 feet 1 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials said phone records indicated Parker could be in Darlington and have notified authorities in the area.

Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts should call the Albemarle Police Department at (704) 984-9500.

