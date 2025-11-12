860-home plan could double Lancaster’s size, spark school and traffic concerns

LANCASTER, S.C. — Another 860 homes could soon be built in Lancaster off Hillcrest Avenue.

The plan would double the city in size, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

Now, Indian Land is pushing back with a new homebuilding moratorium.

School officials are also warning that the surge in housing will strain already crowded campuses.

Local leaders are calling on the state for help with roads and infrastructure.

The city’s zoning board votes on the new project next week.

