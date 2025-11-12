Local

860-home plan could double Lancaster’s size, spark school and traffic concerns

The Roselyn community near Lancaster for seniors is under construction off U.S. 521, or Charlotte Highway. It’s across the highway from two large projects that could add 1,500 more homes. (TRACY KIMBALL)
LANCASTER, S.C. — Another 860 homes could soon be built in Lancaster off Hillcrest Avenue.

The plan would double the city in size, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

Now, Indian Land is pushing back with a new homebuilding moratorium.

School officials are also warning that the surge in housing will strain already crowded campuses.

Local leaders are calling on the state for help with roads and infrastructure.

The city’s zoning board votes on the new project next week.

