87-year-old man reported missing in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 87-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Randolph Wilson was last seen on Wednesday evening at the Palmetto Assisted Living on Manor Road.

Deputies believe Wilson may be heading to the Cash area of Chesterfield County.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 843-287-0235.

