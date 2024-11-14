9-year-old boy to be honored at Charlotte Marathon

CHARLOTTE — In two days, more than 9,000 runners will hit the streets for the Charlotte Marathon.

It’s the 20th year for the event, and people from all 50 states will be traveling to the Queen City to participate.

And along the route, participants will see a special honor for a 9-year-old boy living with Type 1 diabetes.

Jimmy is one of five kids being honored throughout the 26-mile marathon route on Saturday.

Jimmy’s doctor, Catherine Ohmstede with Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics, said he was selected because of the positivity he has shown throughout his diagnosis.

“We really rely on donor support in order to build our facilities and provide programs for children,” said Ohmstede.

