911 calls in north Charlotte CATS bus stabbing released

The 911 calls from after a CATS bus stabbing in north Charlotte have been released.
The calls describe the rush for help after police say 57-year-old James Bennett stabbed a man in the chest.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 6 near North Tryon and Ashby streets.
Thankfully, the victim survived.
Bennett was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder hours after the incident.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that arrest helped identify Bennett as the man also accused of exposing himself to a woman on a CATS bus four days before the stabbing.
Bennett is still in jail without bond for that attack.
