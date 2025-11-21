911 calls in north Charlotte CATS bus stabbing released

The 911 calls from after a CATS bus stabbing in north Charlotte have been released.

The calls describe the rush for help after police say 57-year-old James Bennett stabbed a man in the chest.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. on Nov. 6 near North Tryon and Ashby streets.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Thankfully, the victim survived.

Bennett was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder hours after the incident.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that arrest helped identify Bennett as the man also accused of exposing himself to a woman on a CATS bus four days before the stabbing.

Bennett is still in jail without bond for that attack.

VIDEO: Witness recounts chaotic moments after stabbing on CATS bus in north Charlotte

