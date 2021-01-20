93-year-old violently attacked by mask-wearing men during home invasion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A 93-year-old Rowan County man is in the hospital after deputies said he was violently attacked Tuesday night by mask-wearing men during a home invasion.
According to deputies, paramedics were called to Thomas Eller’s house on Little Crane Cove in Salisbury for what they thought involved him falling in his home.
When they got there, first responders said Eller told them that he had been attacked. He said that he went to let his dog out at around 11:45 p.m. and when he opened his back door, he was immediately attacked by two white men wearing masks.
According to Eller, the men pushed him back inside his home and began beating and kicking him. He said they knew his name and kept asking for the location of a safe, but he he told them he didn’t have one.
After a few minutes, Eller said he stopped moving and that’s when the attackers left the house.
When deputies found him they said he had a gash on his head and mouth, and was missing two teeth.
Eller was initially taken to Novant Rowan for treatment but was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte after tests revealed a bruise to his brain. A friend of the family told Channel 9 that Eller’s family is with him at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Angela Bame told Channel 9 that she has been delivering mail in the neighborhood for years and is surprised something like this happened.
“I’m shocked,” she said. “This is a really safe area.”
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.
