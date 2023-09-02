AAA activates program to help impaired drivers

CHARLOTTE — For Labor Day weekend, the American Automobile Association is providing a free service to help keep impaired individuals off the road.

AAA activated its Tow to Go program which offers rides for impaired people and their cars in Charlotte.

When someone needs a ride, a tow truck is dispatched and the driver and their car will be transported for free to a safe location within 10 miles.

The rides are free for AAA members and non-members. Only one person and their car can be transported at a time.

This is the 25th year of the program and over 25,000 impaired drivers have been removed from the road since the program started.

People cannot schedule a Tow to Go ride in advanced. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and to use the program as a last resort.

The program will run from Friday, Sept. 1st at 6 p.m. until Tuesday, Sept. 5th at 6 a.m.

