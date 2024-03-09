AAA shares Spring Break travel tips for North Carolinians

CHARLOTTE — The break from school for Spring Break usually comes with headaches for travelers, so Triple A shared how North Carolinians can enjoy all of their time off.

A survey from AAA revealed that 30 percent of residents in the Tar Heel state will travel for Spring Break in 2024.

“The travel season is already off to a hot start in 2024,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Americans continue to make travel a top priority, and AAA travel agents have been busy planning a wide range of vacations from weekend getaways to world cruises.”

Based on the survey, most NC travelers are heading to the beach or a major city.

Travelers heading to Florida to catch a cruise picked up a heavier bill than previous Spring Breaks. AAA Travel data shows a 28% increase in cruise bookings for March and April compared to last year, and a 60% percent increase for cruises departing from South Florida. Many Spring Break cruises have been sold-out for months.

AAA advises to plan ahead and get travel insurance, which can cover for accidents, illness, medical emergencies, delayed or canceled flights, lost luggage and more.

If traveling internationally with plans to drive, make sure to get an International Driving Permit. AAA is the only entity in the U.S. authorized by the State Department to issue an IDP.

(WATCH: Statesville travel agent arrested in Alaskan cruise scheme)

Statesville travel agent arrested in Alaskan cruise scheme

©2024 Cox Media Group