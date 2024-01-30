‘Abnormal electrical event’ caused apartment fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is citing an ‘abnormal electrical event’ as the cause of an apartment fire over the weekend.

On Saturday, fire crews responded after light smoke was seen coming out of the apartments on the 100 block of Park Fairfax Drive.

As a result of the fire, seven families were left displaced, according to firefighters.

On Tuesday, fire officials tweeted that investigators determined a fire occurred between the walls of two apartments.

The fire was then classified as an “unspecified abnormal electrical event.”

Firefighters said the estimated property loss is $11,000.

VIDEO: 7 families displaced from apartment fire in northwest Charlotte

7 families displaced from apartment fire in northwest Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group