About 270 possibly in contact with student who tested positive for TB, health officials say

MONROE, N.C. — A Porter Ridge High School student tested positive for tuberculosis and officials with Union County Public Health said on Thursday that it estimates at least 270 people may have been in contact with that individual.

Those people should be tested for TB, because early detection is critical, health officials said.

Public Health mailed letters to parents and to those who may have been exposed, advising their children to get tested.

Public Health is providing TB testing at no cost for those contacts at Union County Human Services located at 2330 Concord Ave. in Monroe.

People who test positive may get more support and medication free of charge.

“Most people infected with TB do not become ill, as their bodies can fight the germs,” health officials stated in a news release. “This condition, known as latent TB infection (LTBI), is not contagious. However, without proper antibiotic treatment, LTBI can progress to active TB disease, which causes illness and can be contagious to others.”

The student is following protocol for active pulmonary TB.

“While the community should be aware of this investigation, there is no immediate risk of health problems related to this case, and there is no further risk of exposure at this time,” said Dennis Joyner, Public Health Director. “Communicable disease investigation is a regular activity for Public Health and our team is well-prepared to respond to situations like this to prevent further spread. We urge parents to have their children tested if they have been identified as close contacts.”

TB is a bacterial disease that primarily affects the lungs, and can spread through the air when a person with active TB disease coughs, sneezes, sings, or talks.

“Those who inhale the bacteria may develop latent TB, which can become active TB disease if untreated,” health officials said. “Approximately 10% of those with latent TB will develop the disease in their lifetime, while the remaining 90% carry the bacteria without symptoms.”

The health department did not release any more information on the student.

