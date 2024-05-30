Local

ACC Baseball Championship makes big attendance gain at Truist Field

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — The return of the ACC Baseball Championship to Charlotte last week was a home run for organizers. Attendance for the 15-game, six-day tournament totaled 71,118, second highest in the event’s 50-year history.

Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights, hosted the tournament, as it did in 2021 and 2022. The Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Attendance for the ACC Baseball Championship increased 21% over 2022. That year, Truist Field hosted 58,837 fans for the weeklong tournament.

“I thought it was tremendously successful,” Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski told CBJ. “It’s always a joy hosting this. It’s the largest (attendance) we’ve had in the three (tournaments) we’ve had.”

