ACC decisions on championship games in Charlotte coming soon

CHARLOTTE — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips told a group of business leaders on Wednesday that the organization plans to soon decide when more championship events will be coming to Charlotte — a commitment made as part of the ACC’s headquarters relocation in September.

In an interview after his luncheon speech to the Hood Hargett Breakfast Club — he remarked upon the breakfast-lunch incongruity — Phillips told CBJ his hope is that sites will be determined before the end of the year.

“I hope in the next six weeks we can announce it,” he said.

VIDEO: How the ACC headquarters landed in Charlotte

