ACC not backing down from legal fights

By Charlotte Business Journal

Jim Phillips Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips smiles during an NCAA college football news conference at the ACC media days, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) (Matt Kelley/AP)

CHARLOTTE — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips delivered an impassioned defense of the Charlotte-based organization’s long-term competitiveness during a news conference yesterday afternoon.

ACC sues Clemson after dispute over exit fees

His comments came in direct response to ongoing legal fights with conference members Clemson University and Florida State University, who, in separate suits, are seeking to leave the ACC. The universities cited media-rights agreements signed with ESPN that have hurt the league and created a widening revenue gap compared to rival conferences.

The legal disputes started in December.

