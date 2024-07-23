ACC not backing down from legal fights

CHARLOTTE — Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips delivered an impassioned defense of the Charlotte-based organization’s long-term competitiveness during a news conference yesterday afternoon.

His comments came in direct response to ongoing legal fights with conference members Clemson University and Florida State University, who, in separate suits, are seeking to leave the ACC. The universities cited media-rights agreements signed with ESPN that have hurt the league and created a widening revenue gap compared to rival conferences.

The legal disputes started in December.

