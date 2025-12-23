Accused killer of Charlotte mother has long criminal history

CHARLOTTE — Lorenza Inman Jr. has been charged with the murder of Frezja Baker, following a long criminal history that includes three prior assaults and a shooting. Inman, 38, is currently being held without bond due to the danger he poses to the public.

Inman has a criminal history that dates back to 2005, having been convicted of more than 10 crimes over the years, according to the Charlotte Observer.

He was previously sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison but had his conviction overturned in December 2020. In March 2021, after a plea deal, he was released from prison only to be charged with assault less than five months later.

⁣⁣⁣Inman was convicted in a February 2019 trial for attempted first-degree murder and other charges related to a shooting that occurred in April 2017. He was accused of following the victim, Sharrieff Pope, to a shopping center and shooting him multiple times.

However, the conviction was overturned by the state’s appeals court in December 2020 due to errors in allowing certain evidence during the trial.

Following the appeals court’s decision, Inman secured a plea deal in March 2021 for assault and gun possession charges.

This arrangement allowed prosecutors to drop charges related to attempted robbery and discharging a firearm in city limits, leading to his release days later.

Just four months post-release, in July 2021, Inman was charged again for an assault on a female, including an incident where he punched a woman in the face. The charges were dropped shortly after by the victim, who declared the encounter was a “misunderstanding.”

In October 2021, as a result of previous incidents, Inman took Alford pleas to charges of intimidating a witness and habitual misdemeanor assault.

He was sentenced to 24 months of supervised probation, with a warning of potential jail time if he failed to comply with the terms. His probation included participation in an abuser treatment program due to his history of domestic violence.

On Dec. 11, 2021, Inman was charged with the murder of Baker, who he shot in the head and left in a car. Following this incident, he fled to southeastern North Carolina.

Due to this violent history, court judges ordered him to be held without bond, citing that he poses a significant danger to the public, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Judge Roy Wiggins ordered that Inman remain in custody without bond on Dec. 15, stating the severity of the current charges and his prior record make him a threat to society. Further proceedings regarding Inman’s case are expected to follow, with his next court appearances still pending.

