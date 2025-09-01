Action 9: What to know about flood insurance

CHARLOTTE — Hurricane season is upon us and Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke wants to make sure your home is protected.

Homeowners and renters insurance typically cover wind -- and wind-driven rain -- but they don’t cover flooding.

It’s something a lot of people learned the hard way when Helene hit last hurricane season. Flood coverage isn’t included in your regular policy -- you have to pay extra. However, it only covers up to $250,000 on your home and $100,000 of its contents, even if your home and belongings are worth more.

Anyone can buy it, not just people in floodplains. Just remember: it takes 30 days to kick in. So – if you want it -- don’t wait until a storm is on its way.

When it comes to your car, you should be in good shape if you have ‘comprehensive’ coverage. Collision and liability won’t cut it. Hopefully, you just need your vehicle fixed.

But -- here in the Carolinas -- the law says -- if it would cost more than 75% of what the car is worth to repair it, it’s a total loss. Some insurance companies may fight that.

No matter what, Stoogenke says you should always check your deductibles and read your policies carefully.

