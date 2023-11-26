ADHD medications can increase risk of heart disease, study finds

CHARLOTTE — A new study said long-term use of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medications can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Researchers in Sweden followed the medical records of thousands of individuals with the disorder for years.

They found overall heart disease risk was 23% higher for people who used ADHD medication for more than five years compared to those who did not.

Doctors commonly prescribe stimulants to treat ADHD which are known to elevate blood pressure, making the heart work harder.

Experts say patients need to be aware of the risks.

