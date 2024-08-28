Advocacy groups launch new PSAs about dangers of vaping as new school year begins

WASHINGTON — More than two million teens vape nationwide, according to the CDC.

“My first vape that I ever tried was a blueberry ice flu vape,” said Josephine Shapiro.

Shapiro said she was just 13 the first time she tried an e-cigarette. Now she starting college and after years of vaping, she’s trying to quit.

“It’s really hard because it’s everywhere and like honestly, I haven’t been clean for more than two months since I decided to quit,” she said.

Her story isn’t uncommon.

As the new school year gets underway, the American Lung Association and the Ad Council are launching new public service announcements about e-cigarettes. The new PSAs highlight how parents can talk to teens about the dangers.

“Even as a doctor, it’s hard to keep up with these products. They keep changing. New chemicals are added like there’s a lot going on,” said Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, lung care doctor. “So from my standpoint, it’s a great resource for parents, just to be insightful of the harms of them.”

Health officials warn e-cigarettes may have fruity flavors, but they contain harmful, addictive ingredients. Dr. Galiatsatos also wants schools to help teens navigate the growing peer pressure to vape.

“Really teaching these kids why it’s important to say no…the that’s what the kids want to know,” he said. “So I would say the schools take that approach to really promote mental health in an aspect where kids can be confident with their decisions.”

And if your teen is already vaping, Dr. Galiatsatos encourages parents to have conversations about support.

“You surround yourself with the pediatricians, the proper team, and talk to your child about why they vape, because you’re going to find out they need vape because peer pressure, boredom, stress, anxiety, all of it plays together,” he said.

Earlier this summer on Capitol Hill, Congress held a hearing about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Leaders from the Vapor Technology Association told lawmakers they agree young people shouldn’t be using these products.

“That’s why we raised the age to 21 and we advocated for that and that’s why we’ve made this product illegal,” said Tony Abboud, executive director of the Vapor Technology Association. “That’s why we’ve worked hard doing the other things making more commonsense regulation to ensure these products don’t get into their hands

But Abboud believes Congress should consider tougher restrictions for marketing.

“We can get to those concerns, we can get to access restrictions, and do things that doesn’t’ require removing all the products that adults are using,” he told lawmakers in June.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Justice Department announced a new task force to target illegal sales of e-cigarettes.

