Advocates for better access to dementia treatment to rally in Marshall Park

CHARLOTTE — Advocates for better access to a new dementia treatment are rallying Thursday across the country, including in the Queen City.

The Alzheimer’s Association expects the Food and Drug Administration to fully approve the medication Leqembi in July.

It’s supposed to work on people in the early stages of dementia.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will fully cover the drug, but patients must be tracked in a registry to get it.

However, the Alzheimer’s Association said that the process blocks easy access to the treatment.

“It’s unnecessary and really puts a damper on a process, the approval process, for individuals who literally have a ticking clock in regards to how long this treatment would possibly work for them,” said Christine John-Fuller, the vice president of Development & Communications, Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter.

Channel 9 reached out to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for comment and we are waiting to hear back.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the rally in Charlotte Thursday, which is one of 50 happening across the U.S.

It’s at 10 a.m. at Marshall Park.

Organizers urge attendees to wear purple and bring signs.

