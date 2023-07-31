Advocates, victims’ families agonize over long wait times for court trials in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Families in Richmond County who have lost loved ones are spending years waiting for those cases to play out in its court system.

As a result, civil rights leaders in Charlotte are traveling to Richmond County where they believe that wait is problematic.

The wait for a trial can be agonizing for victims’ families.

“He was ready to graduate and wanted to start his own business,” said Melinda Crank. “(He was) funny, always wanted to make someone laugh.”

Tanikka Hough and Crank’s sons, DaMarion Davis and Malik Ellerbe, were high school seniors with big dreams.

“He was supposed to be graduating,” said Hough “He was already accepted in college. He wanted to make a difference.”

Those dreams were shattered in 2021 when the young men were shot and killed at a Rockingham car wash on U.S. Highway 74.

There still has not been a trial set after two years, which has now been continued to at least 2024.

“I’m tired all day long,” Hough said. “We sit here and wait and don’t hear anything.”

The families spend long and emotional days in court to be their sons’ advocates when their accused killer comes in.

“He will see my face every time,” said Hough. “The only way we can get closure is if justice is served.”

Charlotte civil rights activist John Barnett is vocal about this case and held a justice rally last year.

Barnett believes the slower court process is a civil rights issue for Richmond County.

“Certain cities in certain states get certain money,” Barnett said.

He said that where you die in North Carolina matters when getting justice.

“I think they need to ask Raleigh for an extra check and bring more clerk of courts in here to establish these court hearings so that these individuals can get justice,” Barnett said. “It’s a matter of money and resources.”

Hough understands the ache of waiting for justice.

“The pain is there every day,” Hough said. “We think about our child all day, 24 hours a day. I dreamed about him last night.”

She waited five years for her son’s killer to be tried in Richmond County.

However, the district attorney’s office made a plea deal in June. Her son’s killer will serve 30 years in prison.

