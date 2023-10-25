Advocates warn NC leaders to do better with funding HBCUs

RALEIGH, N.C. — Advocates are warning the state of North Carolina to do a better job funding historically Black colleges and universities, or face legal action.

They gathered Wednesday afternoon to emphasize that schools need billions of dollars more. The group wants a response from the governor, and soon.

A woman who attended a HBCU told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she’s glad to know someone is speaking up about funding for the schools.

Some attorneys said they’re ready to speak up in court. They stood on the south side of the state capital Wednesday afternoon and said this was their warning before a federal lawsuit.

Soon after, Lemon spoke with Charlotte lawyer William Harding by Zoom.

“We sent a letter yesterday to the governor giving the governor 10 days to sit down and meet with us,” Harding said.

Harding and the other attorneys represent alumni of North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Elizabeth City State, Winston-Salem State, and Fayetteville State universities -- all historically Black colleges and universities. They are colleges started at a time when Black students were barred from attending other colleges.

The group wanted to talk to the governor about a letter the U.S. Department of Education sent him in September, noting some glaring shortcomings going back more than 130 years.

“What we intend to do is to address this wrong that has gone on for generations,” Harding said.

The letter to the governor looks at a 33-year period from 1987 to 2020. It says that during that time, HBCUs received $2 billion less in state funding than other colleges.

“Discussion isn’t to take away funds from North Carolina State or North Carolina University, but rather to address the deficiency plaguing the HBCUs,” Harding said.

The letter says the shortfall hurts more than students at just those schools. It says HBCUs serve 10% of all Black students, generate close to $15 billion, and create 134,000 jobs.

Wednesday’s speakers say the lapse in funding can change with a plan from the state.

“My clients would say it’s about time,” Harding said.

Harding said the group Wednesday is prepared to file a federal lawsuit for the billions lost and a change in funding moving forward. He said that would require action from the General Assembly too.

(WATCH BELOW: Applications open for NCDOT’s HBCU internship and fellowship program)

Applications open for NCDOT’s HBCU internship and fellowship program





©2023 Cox Media Group