Agencies bring in volunteers to help train for active-shooter situation

FORT MILL, S.C. — First responders and emergency workers from multiple agencies participated in active-shooter training Thursday at Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill.

The York County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have active-shooter scenarios every three to four years.

Thursday was the first time they used volunteers who acted as victims and realistic props, including guns that fired blanks.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Tina Terry was at the school to see what the crucial exercise accomplished.

VIDEO: Active shooter drill highlights needs in Lancaster schools

Active shooter drill highlights needs in Lancaster schools





©2023 Cox Media Group