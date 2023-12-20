Agencies in Charlotte are helping migrants, city says

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte said local assistant agencies are helping migrants who make their way to Charlotte from the border.

A city spokesperson told Channel 9 that most migrants coming through Charlotte stay for a limited amount of time before they go to another location, or they have family members in the area.

The city said they do not have any requests for emergency assistance with handling the inflow of migrants.

There is limited data for the number of migrants who have come to Charlotte.

Statement from the city of Charlotte:

“Currently, local migrant assistance agencies are handling their inflow numbers and we do not have any requests for emergency assistance. Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management gets a certain amount of intelligence information from our partners locally and through NCEM and FEMA; however, we are limited in the data that we receive with no clear single point of contact that we can look to for the total numbers.

“Most migrants moving through Charlotte are either here for a limited amount of time and then move on to other locations, or have family members locally they can turn to for assistance. Most of the people we receive are those who need immediate assistance and we rely on one of the migrant agencies for assistance.”

VIDEO: Mecklenburg County commissioners preparing for influx of migrants if Title 42 is lifted

Mecklenburg County commissioners preparing for influx of migrants if Title 42 is lifted

©2023 Cox Media Group