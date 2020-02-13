Woman says $30K worth of luxury items stolen from luggage at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina woman is furious after she says $30,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from her luggage at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Cassandra Smith said the items were taken after a flight from Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2019.
"There was about maybe an hour and 15-minute delay for us collecting our baggage from baggage claim,” Smith said.
When her bags finally arrived at 2 a.m., she thought they felt lighter.
“I thought that was from it shifting from the travel,” she said.
It wasn’t until she got back to her South Carolina home that she realized items were taken.
"When I felt how light it was and I opened it, you know, my heart started pounding,” she said.
A report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department states the items stolen were worth around $12,000, but Smith said it’s closer to $30,000.
"Two Chanel bags, a black one and a brown one, Chanel boots, Louis Vuitton pumps,” she said. “I had a Birkin bag, a Chanel bag. I had a wallet in each one of the bags.”
Smith said CMPD told her they reviewed surveillance video.
"There were only two employees who had access to my bag, and they were caught on camera carrying duffle bags,” she said.
Frontier Airlines has been communicating with Smith through email.
Channel 9 contacted the airline and received the following statement:
“Frontier Airlines is aware of the matter in question and has cooperated with local authorities in their investigation, while also investigating the allegation internally. We are fully committed to delivering our customers’ belongings safely and securely to their destination.”
The case status for the incident says the prosecution was declined by the district attorney.
"It’s not so much about the money but the sentimental things,” Smith said.
