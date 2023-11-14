Airport fire destroys planes, hangar collapses at Greenville airport

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early morning fire at the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport destroyed multiple planes.

Airport officials say a fire broke out early Monday morning, causing the roof of a hangar to collapse.

At least three planes were in the hangar at the time of the collapse, and some of them were crushed.

The fire chief says once the roof of the hangar is removed, they will go inside to investigate the cause of the fire.

