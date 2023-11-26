Airport officials urge travelers to arrive early, be prepared for busy travel day

CHARLOTTE — Officials at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport are urging travelers to arrive to the airport early and practice other measures ahead of what is estimated to be one of the busiest days in the airport’s history.

Airport statistics show that over a 12 day period starting November 16 approximately 900,000 local and connecting passengers are forecasted to depart from the airport.

These predicted statistics would show a 14% increase from around the same time last year.

With the amount of anticipated traffic, officials are advising travelers to be inside of the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights.

Airport employees also warn that roadways will be crowded and that it may take 45 minutes to an hour to reach the terminal’s front doors.

Parking is also expected to be in high demand so for those planning to park at the airport you are asked to try and book online prior to arriving at the airport.

Charlotte Douglas will be staffing extra employees to try and shorten wait times.

