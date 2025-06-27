Local

Alexander County man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Alexander County Sheriff's Office
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Nicholas Brock Owens, 22, was arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after officers found him in possession of 4.2 grams of fentanyl.

ALSO READ: Mother sentenced after letting 18-month-old die from fentanyl exposure

Owens faces multiple charges, including trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for selling a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest took place on W. Main Avenue in Taylorsville around 7:10 pm, following a search conducted by the officers.

Owens is currently being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

VIDEO: Mother sentenced after letting 18-month-old die from fentanyl exposure

Graphic warning: Mother sentenced after letting 18-month-old die from fentanyl exposure

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read