Alexander County man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Nicholas Brock Owens, 22, was arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after officers found him in possession of 4.2 grams of fentanyl.

Owens faces multiple charges, including trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for selling a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest took place on W. Main Avenue in Taylorsville around 7:10 pm, following a search conducted by the officers.

Owens is currently being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

