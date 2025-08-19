Alexander County man wins $100,000 prize from $20 scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH — Paul Watts of Taylorsville won a $100,000 prize from a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at Daytona on N.C. 90 East.

Watts claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Friday, taking home $71,756 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The Power 20s game, which debuted in October 2023, initially offered four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. As of now, three $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain unclaimed.

VIDEO: Gastonia dad wins lottery, uses winnings to buy family home

Gastonia dad wins lottery, uses winnings to buy family home

©2025 Cox Media Group