‘All here for children’: Public responds to controversial texts between board members

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Members of the Iredell-Statesville School Board were met with strong statements from the public during their meeting on Monday night in regard to the release of 123 pages of text messages between seven board members.

According to some, the messages showed board members conducting business in private, which means they were allegedly breaking North Carolina’s open meetings law.

For many, it wasn’t just the messages themselves, but their content. Parents said certain messages, like those sent after two fights at Statesville High School, were racially derogatory.

Becky Houck, a grandparent in the Statesville community, said messages about arming teachers worried her.

“They talked about or suggested things like having teachers carry weapons on school grounds,” Houck said.

Ashley Stovall is a coach at Statesville High School, and although she is a staff member, she understands the argument from both sides and thinks everyone can reach an agreement by working towards a common goal: What is best for both the students and the community.

“I think some individuals out here think that, but I think some individuals just want change; they want our schools to reflect the true heart of our community,” Stovall said.

During the meeting, Mike Kubinec, a board member involved in the released messages, denied they broke the law for the first time.

“We never convened to discuss or review issues before the board,” Kubinec said. “I believe we learned a valuable lesson because of all of this, and I agree; we have to do better, and we will.”

To residents like Becky Houck, Kubinec’s response creates more of a double standard than a means toward a solution.

“They don’t seem to think they should be held accountable for those meetings,” Houck told Channel 9.

Although opinions were across the board, members of the Statesville community could still agree on one thing: Do what’s best for the children.

“We’re all here, everybody on this side of the room, on this side of the room; we’re all here for children; it’s because it’s our future,” an attendee said during public comment.

