All-women team with Habitat for Humanity builds Charlotte woman’s dream home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity started building a Charlotte woman’s dream home, and a special crew is getting the job done.
A team of all women is working on the home in the Derita neighborhood. The walls quickly went up to the delight of Deborah Adams. She has never owned a home before and will live there when the it’s is done.
“It’s like you take a dive in the ocean and it’s like you can just swim and feel the water and all of that. To me, it’s like a dream come true,” Adams said.
Habitat has done an all-women build for 29 consecutive years, but there are extra challenges this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t have the labor force we usually have. Our labor force is really our volunteers," said Anna Davis, project manager. “They build our houses for us, basically. So, I mean that’s definitely a challenge, and keeping everything up to date and on schedule is tough, but I have faith in these guys.”
Habitat hopes to finish Adams' new home in four to five months.
