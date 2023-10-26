Amber Alert canceled for 3 NC kids believed to be with non-custodial mom

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children reported missing from Haywood County in western North Carolina.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for 15-year-old William David Lane, 13-year-old Daniel Mason James Lane, and 16-year-old Alyssa Grace Lane.

The Lanes were believed to be with their mother, Ashley Marie Lehmann, who doesn’t have custody of them. According to deputies, she didn’t return the kids to the sheriff’s office as is required in a court-ordered permanent custody order granted to their father.

It’s not clear why the Amber Alert was canceled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

