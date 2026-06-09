Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kamora Thomas Tuesday morning.

Thomas was last seen Monday. She is believed to be with a person whose identity is unknown. Officials say they could be in an orange 2023 Jeep Wrangler with a Georgia license plate, reading ETL-069.

She is about 5 feet 1 inch tall. She was last seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt with pink pajama pants and black slippers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

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