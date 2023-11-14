American Airlines adding daily flight from CLT to brand-new international airport

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. announced last week it has added Tulum, Mexico, to its schedule next spring, with Charlotte Douglas one of three U.S. airports picked to serve that destination with nonstop flights. The Tulum airport, which uses the code TQO, is new and expects to open this December, according to multiple reports.

The once-daily flight from Charlotte to Tulum will launch March 28 on a year-round basis, American said. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport will operate two daily flights. Miami International Airport, like CLT, will fly once a day to Tulum.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





