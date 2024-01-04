American Airlines adds flights at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is bulking up its summer schedule in Charlotte with four new seasonal routes, including two first-time destinations for the carrier here.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline announced Wednesday that it will fly this summer from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Spokane International Airport in Washington state, Calgary International Airport in the Canadian province of Alberta, Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana.

Each of those four destinations is popular for outdoor recreation.

