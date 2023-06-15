Local

American Airlines bulking up Charlotte flights to Caribbean, Latin America this winter

By Charlotte Business Journal

Cancun Cancun, Mexico, is one of several Caribbean and Latin American destinations from where American Airlines is expanding flight service at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this winter. (REBELML)

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is expanding its flight offerings this winter from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said Wednesday it will bolster service from CLT on 11 existing routes, increasing its local seat capacity to the Caribbean and Latin America by 40% over the previous winter period.

American will expand service on one route beginning Nov. 5 and another 10 routes on Dec. 5. Its winter season runs through April 3.

