American Airlines bulking up Charlotte flights to Caribbean, Latin America this winter

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) is expanding its flight offerings this winter from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said Wednesday it will bolster service from CLT on 11 existing routes, increasing its local seat capacity to the Caribbean and Latin America by 40% over the previous winter period.

American will expand service on one route beginning Nov. 5 and another 10 routes on Dec. 5. Its winter season runs through April 3.

