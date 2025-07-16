American Airlines to debut new lounge at CLT

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is bringing a new version of its Admirals Club to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The airline is calling the concept, Provisions by Admirals Club, and it’s expected to open later this summer.

Provisions by Admirals Club is billed as a lounge for travelers on the go. It will be built on Concourse A and aims to cater to member passengers with a blend of “speed, simplicity and convenience.”

In June, American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour told CBJ that the carrier’s hub at CLT is “woefully behind in club space” and said that adding club space is a priority. Seymour said then that the airline would share plans “in the not-too-distant future” for more Admirals Club locations in Charlotte.

American Airlines on Tuesday disclosed its next step with some of the features of Provisions by Admirals Club. Unlike the airline’s well-established Admirals Club format, Provisions will be a much more open space with what the airline described as a blend of “high-top standing tables and minimal furniture.” The design caters to shorter visits by members and more people coming through the lounge.

