CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight that was set to take off Mondy was turned around due to a mechanical issue.

The flight was set to depart for Ontario, California from Charlotte Douglas Airport around 7:30 p.m.

However, it returned shortly after due to a possible mechanical issue.

American Airlines said it will attempt to complete the flight Tuesday morning.

VIDEO: Construction expected to begin on airport overlook

Construction expected to begin on airport overlook









©2023 Cox Media Group